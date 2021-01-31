Donald Trump Announces New Impeachment Legal Team

Former President Donald Trump announced his new impeachment defense team Sunday, hours after his previous legal team disbanded.

Trump’s initial team reportedly disbanded Sunday morning, leaving Trump without representation in his second impeachment trial, set to begin Feb. 9. The new lawyers, David Schoen and Bruce Castor, have experience representing individuals in Trump’s circle, including Roger Stone.

Trump’s Sunday night press release described Schoen as a “seasoned trial attorney who has served as lead counsel in several high-profile matters.” Castor is the former district attorney of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Trump’s previous legal team, Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, reportedly quit due to Trump’s insistence that they argue the 2020 election was stolen rather than focus on the constitutionality of Trump’s impeachment, according to CNN.

It is unclear what defensive strategy Schoen and Castor plan to make, but their initial statements make no mention of the election. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Proposes Delaying Impeachment To Give Trump Team Time)

“I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President. The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history,” Castor said in the press release. “It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always.”

“It is an honor to represent the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, and the United States Constitution,” Schoen added.

Trump faces one charge of “incitement of insurrection” in the impeachment trial. House Democrats and 10 House Republicans voted in favor of the charge in mid-Jan. for Trump’s role in inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.