13 Members Of Congress Join Chip Roy In Demanding Ocasio-Cortez Apologize To Cruz For Saying He Almost Had Her Murdered

Thirteen Republican lawmakers joined Texas Rep. Chip Roy in demanding Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apologize for saying that Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz almost got her murdered during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Republican members of Congress joined Roy in a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, demanding Ocasio-Cortez retract her comments and apologize to Cruz.

Roy wrote a letter Friday to Pelosi slamming the New York Democrat after she responded to a tweet from Cruz on Twitter saying she would work with any other Republican in Congress that didn’t try to get her killed.

“We believe this is completely unacceptable behavior for a member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member, in the House or Senate, for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution,” the letter reads. “We ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments.”

Here are the 13 Republicans who joined Roy in demanding an apology from Ocasio-Cortez:

Texas Rep. Randy Weber

Texas Rep. Pat Fallon

North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert

Georgia Rep. Jody Hice

California Rep. Doug Lamalfa

Texas Rep. Pete Sessions

Texas Rep. Michael Burgess

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson

Alabama Rep. Barry Moore

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn

New Mexico Rep. Yvette Harrell

South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan

Cruz sent a tweet to Ocasio-Cortez, saying he agrees with her that the popular investing app Robinhood needs to explain its decision to block retail investors from purchasing certain stock. The New York Democrat responded by telling Cruz if he wants to help he should resign from the Senate and that he almost had her “murdered.” (RELATED: Rep. Chip Roy Demands Ocasio-Cortez Apologize To Cruz For Saying He Almost Had Her Murdered)

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.”

“In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign,” she added. (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: Ted Cruz ‘Almost Had Me Murdered’)

Robinhood halted a number of stocks from being purchased, including GameStop, AMC, Blackberry, Nokia, Bed Bath & Beyond, Express Inc., KOSS Corp and Naked Brand, according to CNBC.