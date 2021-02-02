Female Fan Gets Ejected For Heckling LeBron James, Says She’d ‘F**k’ Him Up

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a bizarre interaction with a fan during a Monday night win over the Hawks.

In a video tweeted by SportsCenter, King James can be seen arguing with Juliana Carlos on the sideline, and the four-time NBA champion was visibly not happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

Well, things took an interesting turn after Carlos was tossed from the game! She fired up her IG, and claimed she was upset because LeBron “cussed” out her husband.

Her response? She told LeBron James she’d “f**k” him up. Yes, Juliana Carlos, who appears to weigh next to nothing claimed she was going to fight one of the biggest athletes on the planet.

For what it’s worth, LeBron said after the game he thought they shouldn’t have been removed. You can see her comments and King James’ reaction in the video tweeted by @BallisLife below.

“I love our fans. Laker Nation and everybody else against Laker Nation.” Postgame comments from LeBron & the ejected fan pic.twitter.com/uHe48NO3wA — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2021

Whether you like LeBron James or not, he had the perfect response to this situation. He didn’t call for them to be ejected, he defended the trash talking and said it’s part of the nature of the game.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! ???????????????????????????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

Having said that, this woman claiming she was going to beat up LeBron James is one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard.

There’s this weird phenomenon where some fans at sporting events seem to think they’re untouchable. They seem to think they can actually take on an athlete.

LeBron James is one of the biggest people this planet has ever seen. In what reality did Mrs. Carlos think she was going to square up with him?

LeBron, any truth to Courtside Karen’s claims?pic.twitter.com/Z8dcbequnl — WG (@GuoBlue) February 2, 2021

What an incredible sequence of events, and props to LeBron for being chill about the whole thing as Carlos just went off on Instagram.