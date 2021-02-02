World

Riot Police Block Off Areas In Moscow, Arrest Demonstrators Immediately Following Navalny’s Sentencing

TOPSHOT-RUSSIA-POLITICS-TRIAL-NAVALNY

(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Kaylee Greenlee Reporter
Font Size:

Law enforcement officers in riot gear closed sections of Moscow, Russia, immediately following opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s 3 1/2-year prison sentence Tuesday, photographs and video show.

Riot squads were deployed to Manezhnaya Square and the Red Square in anticipation of protest activity after a court sentenced Navalny to prison for allegedly violating the terms of his probation set after a 2014 conviction, video shows. Multiple people were detained in Manezhnaya Square and in downtown Moscow, photographs from Agence-France Presse and videos show.

Law enforcement officials were seen dragging a demonstrator to a bus, in Moscow, Russia, video shows.

Police detain a man in downtown Moscow on February 2, 2021. - A Moscow court on February 2 ordered the Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny jailed for nearly three years, triggering an immediate call for protests and condemnation in the West. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Police detain a man in downtown Moscow on February 2, 2021. A Moscow court on February 2 ordered the Kremlin’s most prominent critic Alexei Navalny jailed for nearly three years, triggering an immediate call for protests and condemnation in the West. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers detain a woman at Moscow's Manezhnaya Square on February 2, 2021. - A Moscow court on February 2 granted a prosecutors' request for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to serve prison time for violating the terms of his parole. Judge Natalya Repnikova ordered a suspended three-and-a-half-year sentence Navalny received in 2014 to be changed to time in a penal colony, an AFP journalist at the courthouse said. Repnikova said time Navalny previously spent under house arrest in the sentence would count as time served, and, according to his team, that would mean at least two-and-a-half years in prison now. Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK) immediately called for supporters to protest in central Moscow. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

A Moscow court on February 2 granted a prosecutors’ request for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to serve prison time for violating the terms of his parole. Judge Natalya Repnikova ordered a suspended three-and-a-half-year sentence Navalny received in 2014 to be changed to time in a penal colony, an AFP journalist at the courthouse said. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

People continued to gather in downtown Moscow, video shows. Several law enforcement officials dressed in riot gear monitored a nearby metro station, a photograph shows.

Several law enforcement vehicles including multiple vans were seen on standby in Moscow, video shows. People were detained and seen sitting inside of a barred police vehicle, according to photographs from Agence-France Presse. (RELATED: Moscow Bracing For More Protests Despite Mass Arrests)

A law enforcement official told a small crowd that the protests at Manezhnaya Square were not sanctioned just before the first arrests were made, video shows.

Navalny’s lawyers said they will submit an appeal of the court’s decision, NBC News reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.