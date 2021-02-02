Riot Police Block Off Areas In Moscow, Arrest Demonstrators Immediately Following Navalny’s Sentencing

Law enforcement officers in riot gear closed sections of Moscow, Russia, immediately following opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s 3 1/2-year prison sentence Tuesday, photographs and video show.

Riot squads were deployed to Manezhnaya Square and the Red Square in anticipation of protest activity after a court sentenced Navalny to prison for allegedly violating the terms of his probation set after a 2014 conviction, video shows. Multiple people were detained in Manezhnaya Square and in downtown Moscow, photographs from Agence-France Presse and videos show.

Law enforcement officials were seen dragging a demonstrator to a bus, in Moscow, Russia, video shows.

St Petersburg right now pic.twitter.com/VT0Klpw09I — Meanwhile in Russia (@officialrus1) February 2, 2021

First people being arrested on the Manezhny square pic.twitter.com/JxPLqmYxRc — Meanwhile in Russia (@officialrus1) February 2, 2021

People continued to gather in downtown Moscow, video shows. Several law enforcement officials dressed in riot gear monitored a nearby metro station, a photograph shows.

Огромное количество силовиков у Манежной площади Видео: Денис Каминев / Дождь pic.twitter.com/GeA5hFGpLS — Дождь (@tvrain) February 2, 2021

Several law enforcement vehicles including multiple vans were seen on standby in Moscow, video shows. People were detained and seen sitting inside of a barred police vehicle, according to photographs from Agence-France Presse. (RELATED: Moscow Bracing For More Protests Despite Mass Arrests)

A law enforcement official told a small crowd that the protests at Manezhnaya Square were not sanctioned just before the first arrests were made, video shows.

Полицейские начали объявлять о том, что акция протеста у Манежной площади не санкционирована Видео: Маша Борзунова / Дождь pic.twitter.com/MaHBYimLSS — Дождь (@tvrain) February 2, 2021

Navalny’s lawyers said they will submit an appeal of the court’s decision, NBC News reported.

