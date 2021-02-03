CMT Scrubs Morgan Wallen’s ‘Appearances,’ Record Label Says He’s ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Appearing To Use N-Word On Video

Country Music Television network (CMT) announced it’s “removing” Morgan Wallen’s “appearances” from platforms and his record label said he was “suspended indefinitely” after he appeared to say the N-word on video.

“After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms,” read a statement from the CMT shared Wednesday on Instagram.

“We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion,” the statement added. (RELATED: TCU Football Coach Gary Patterson Apologizes For Using The N-Word)

“In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely,” Big Loud Records announced in a post on social media, according to the Associated Press. “Republic Records fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated,” the post added. (RELATED: Wife Of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov., Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Films Woman Calling Her An ‘N-Word’ At Grocery Store)

A short time before that, iHeartRadio announced it was no longer airing the country music star’s music on its more than 1,000 radio stations nationwide, TMZ reported.

“In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately,” a spokesperson shared with the outlet.

The decision comes after the 27-year-old country singer apologized and promised “to do better” after a video surfaced on TMZ of him appearing to shout a racial slur outside his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” the “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker shared with the outlet. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”