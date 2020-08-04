TCU Football Coach Gary Patterson Apologizes For Using The N-Word

TCU football coach Gary Patterson has apologized for using the n-word.

Patterson was all over social media Monday after it was revealed that he said the racial slur while trying to prove a point about not using it. Several of his players defended him as having no malice in his actions but still making a poor decision. Now, Patterson has officially apologized. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We handled the shit like men in the locker room why tf it had to hit the media people just wanna run they mouth and create mad news that we don’t need we trynna build and bounce back we don’t got time for this idc what y’all think we gone get through this and get back to work ???? — king of st.pete???? (@iamprowells) August 4, 2020

As a leadership council, we have spoken with Coach P about the events of today. We have discussed ways to move forward while keeping in mind the mental health of the football team. Coach P understands the significance of what he said. — Kellton Hollins (@KelltonHollins) August 4, 2020

Coach P did not call non of his players a N Word… Facts ???? — D.Davis ⛵️ (@yodere11) August 3, 2020

“I apologize for the use of that word, in any context, is unacceptable. I have always encouraged our players to do better and be better and I must live by the same standards,” Patterson wrote in part in a Tuesday morning tweet.

You can read his full statement below.

This seems like a very teachable moment. Clearly, there was no malice in Patterson’s actions, he said the n-word in an attempt to get a player to stop using it and it was greatly twisted on social media.

After meeting with his team, everyone seems to agree that it’s best to move forward.

Does anyone think for a single second that Patterson would still have a job at TCU if he actually called a player the n-word?

Hell no. He would have been fired the same day. There’s no chance he’d still be the head coach of the Horned Frogs.

He made a very poor decision, his team addressed it with him and they’re now ready to attack the season ahead of him.

At this point, there’s no point in dwelling on this situation. It’s time to put it behind TCU and just move forward.