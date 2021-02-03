Psaki Says Space Force Has ‘The Full Support Of The Biden Administration’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s administration completely supports the U.S. Space Force (USSF).

“They absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration. And we are not revisiting the decision to establish a Space Force,” Psaki said. (RELATED: Space Force General Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

WATCH:

Psaki appeared to make fun of a question on Tuesday regarding what would happen to the military branch.

“Wow, Space Force,” Psaki said. “It’s the plane of today.”

“It is an interesting question. I’m happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is, I will find out and see if we have any update on that,” Psaki said.

Republican Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, the highest-ranking Republican in the House Armed Services Committee, demanded Psaki “immediately apologize” over her Tuesday comments, according to Politico.

“It’s concerning to see the Biden administration’s press secretary blatantly diminish an entire branch of our military as the punchline of a joke, which I’m sure China would find funny,” Rogers said, according to Politico.

“The Space Force was passed with near unanimous support in Congress, the same type of ‘unity’ President Biden is supposedly working towards,” Rogers said, according to Politico. “Jen Psaki needs to immediately apologize to the men and women of the Space Force for this disgraceful comment.”

Psaki referred to her Tuesday tweet, where she invited Space Force members to give an update in the press briefing room. The White House press secretary said they are anticipating the branch’s updates.

Psaki said Congress implemented the USSF and said they would proceed with actions regarding the branch rather than the administration.

“The desire for the Department of Defense to focus greater attention and resources on the growing security challenges in space has long been a bipartisan issue and formed by numerous independent commissions and studies conducted across multiple administrations,” Psaki said.

Former President Donald Trump established the USSF through a $1.4 trillion national security bill that was put into effect on Dec. 20, 2019. The Secretary of Defense supervises the Secretary of the Air Force, who is generally in charge of the USSF since it’s part of the Department of the Air Force, according to the military branch’s website.

