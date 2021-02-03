Michelle Obama Announces Children’s Version Of Her Memoir

Michelle Obama is set to release an upcoming edition of her book “Becoming” for younger readers.

Obama announced the news of the upcoming release, as well as a paperback edition, on her Instagram on Wednesday.

”I’m so excited to share that we are releasing new young readers’ and paperback editions of Becoming on March 2,” the former first lady wrote.

Obama’s website describes her book as a memoir that chronicles “the experiences that shaped her—from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address.”

The book is geared toward children ages 10 and up and “shares her views on how all young people can help themselves as well as help others, no matter their status in life,” according to its Amazon sales description.

“My promise to you is to give you my story in all its messy glory—from the time I struggled in front of my kindergarten class, to my first kiss and the insecurities I felt growing up, to the chaos of a campaign trail, to the strange experience of shaking hands with the Queen of England,” Obama writes in her introduction.

The book follows off the success of the first edition which was developed into a Netflix special of the same name.(RELATED: Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary Hits Netflix In May)