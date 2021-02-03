Rapper Trey Songz Hilariously Responds To Rumor There’s A Sex Tape Of Him Circulating Online

Rapper Trey Songz seemingly responded to a leaked sex tape that people think he stars in.

Trey Songz did not clarify if it actually is him in the video, but he posted an Instagram photo series Wednesday that raised some eyebrows. The rapper shared two photos of himself watching a video on an iPhone with a confused expression on his face. He was also wearing a hat with the phrase “hoes mad” on it in rhinestones.

He captioned the photos with a shocked face emoji. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Responds To Sex Tape Leak, Confirms It’s Actually Him In The Video)

Somebody posted the sex tape on Twitter and claimed it was Trey Songz, although the man’s face is not visible. The rapper has not confirmed or denied that it is him.

I feel like Trey Songz is doing the right thing here: he’s keeping his name relevant by cleverly responding to the video without actually saying anything. Plus, his response was kind of funny, even though I don’t think it’s actually him in the tape. I guess we’ll just have to wait until he provides a concrete answer.