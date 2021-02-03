Singer Bebe Rexha Slams Rumors About Her Dying Of A ‘Drug Overdose’

Superstar Bebe Rexha has shut down death rumors about her allegedly dying from a “drug overdose.”

“Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?!” the 31-year-old pop singer tweeted to her followers after rumors of her death spread on social media. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Wednesday.

Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?! https://t.co/dffaPbcchg — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 3, 2021

In another tweet, the pop singer joked with her fans that she was just a ghost responding to the rumors.

“I’m a ghost,” Rexha wrote. “I’m tweeting from your bedroom closet. Boo bitch.”

I’m a ghost. I’m tweeting from your bedroom closet. Boo bitch. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 3, 2021

The “Say My Name” hitmaker later reacted to a false tweet about the singer’s family providing a statement to CNN.

“Omg god forbid what the hell,” Bebe tweeted. “That’s [messed] up god forbid.”