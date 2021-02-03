Man Allegedly Killed Pregnant Woman And Two Children To ‘Save Them’

A Minnesota man was charged with murdering a pregnant woman and her two children, and told police he did it to save the kids, numerous sources reported.

TeKeith Jones, 26, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the death of his 30-year-old former girlfriend D’Zondria Wallace, her 14-year old daughter La’Porsha, and 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie in their St. Paul home, KARE 11 reported Tuesday.

TeKeith Jones has now been charged in Ramsey County for the murder of a woman and her two children, one of whom identified him before dying. Jones told investigators he kissed them all and was “trying to break the cycle and did not want them to feel the pain that he felt.” pic.twitter.com/14i7Bj4wqY — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) February 2, 2021

Police reportedly responded to a 911 call Saturday afternoon that described the house as having “blood everywhere,” WCCO reported. Police found La’Porsha and D’Zondria unconscious and not breathing. Ja’Corbie was breathing, and was able to tell police that the name of his killer was “Keith,” D’Zondria’s boyfriend, according to WCCO.

Murder charges filed against 26-year-old man described as the former boyfriend of D’Zondria Wallace. Prosecutors say TeKeith Jones fatally shot the St. Paul woman and her two children, ages 14 and 11.https://t.co/ae3L8isSYv pic.twitter.com/9yH0HfbXuY — KARE 11 (@kare11) February 2, 2021

Ja’Corbie later died at the hospital after being shot five times, autopsies revealed, according to WCCO. D’Zondria was shot twice and La’Porsha was shot 10 times. (RELATED: ‘No Modern Precedent’: America Sees ‘Historic’ Homicide Increase In 2020, Report Finds)

Family members told WCCO that D’Zondria was two months pregnant. D’Zondria’s nephew told investigators that Jones was her boyfriend until she broke up with him, but that Jones continued coming to the victim’s house and had broken in and thrown Wallace to the ground while accusing her of seeing other men, according to KARE 11. The nephew said that the next morning, Jones became angry and fired a shot at D’Zondria.

Surveillance video from a nearby home showed a man in dark clothing outside the house roughly a half an house before police arrived, according to WCCO. The man in the video went inside the home, then ran out and jumped into a damaged Jeep Compass. A state trooper came across the vehicle later that day when it was stalled on the side of the highway. The trooper said said that a slender black man matching Jones’ description told him he was out of gas, according to KARE 11.

The trooper promised to come back and help after completing a call, but when he returned, the driver had left. After being towed, police identified the vehicle as the one seen leaving the murder scene.

The Jeep’s owner said that a man she knew as Gungang Santana, later identified as a Facebook alias Jones used, had taken the vehicle without her permission and told police she had previously dropped Jones off at the address where D’Zondria lived. She also told police she had dropped him off at another apartment, where police found Jones with the handgun believed to be the murder weapon, according to KARE 11.

Jones reportedly told police that he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and that “he was going to save someone so they wouldn’t have to go through what he did,” according to WCCO. Jones positively identified the victims and told investigators he was trying to keep D’Zondria “from killing her own kids” and that she was “playing mind games and corrupting the kids.”

When police asked Jones if he thought he was saving the victims “by shooting them,” he responded “hell yeah, I saved them. They can go up there and be holy.”

Jones’ bail is set at $5 million.