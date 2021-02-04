REPORT: Police Called To Marilyn Manson’s Home To Complete Welfare Check

Cops visited Marilyn Manson’s Los Angeles home Wednesday night after a concerned friend called in a welfare check, TMZ reported.

Video from the scene published by TMZ showed multiple officers waiting outside Manson’s home along with a chopper flying overhead at one point. The friend that called police reportedly hadn’t heard from Manson for hours, but a witness in the video shared by TMZ claimed someone inside had been shouting they wanted to leave.

Cops Swarm Marilyn Manson’s L.A. Home for Welfare Check https://t.co/NoK0tEJTww — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2021

The witness claimed they “heard someone inside shouting that they wanted to leave,” the video from TMZ said.

“They wanted to leave, but someone wouldn’t let them leave,” the witness reiterated to police.

Manson never came out of the home, but cops reportedly did get in touch with him and confirmed that he was fine, according to TMZ.

Earlier this week Manson was accused of abuse by former ex-girlfriends including actress Evan Rachel Wood, as previously reported. Manson denied the allegations in an Instagram post.

“Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson said in the Instagram post. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”