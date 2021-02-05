Marilyn Manson Dropped By Long-Time Management After Abuse Allegations Surface

Musician Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his manager of 25 years, according to a report published Friday by Rolling Stone.

Tony Ciulla first started managing Manson back in 1996 during the same year that the musician released “Antichrist Superstar.” Ciulla’s alleged departure followed allegations that Manson sexually and physically abused multiple women, including his ex Evan Rachel Wood.

Manson denied the allegations in a statement shared to Instagram. (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Denies Abuse Allegations As Porn Star Comes Forward To Say He Wanted To Burn Her Alive)

“Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson said in the Instagram post. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Manson was accused by ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood of abuse Monday. Other ex-girlfriends have also come forward to accuse Manson of abuse, along with porn star Jenna Jameson.

“We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive,” Jameson told the Daily Mail on Monday.

“Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like … goodbye, Brian,” Jameson said, referring to Manson’s real name.

A stylist came forward to claim that Manson once held a gun to her head while she was attempting to help out an actress that was allegedly incoherent, as previously reported.