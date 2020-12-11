FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf Of ‘Relentless Abuse’ In New Lawsuit

Musician FKA Twigs sued actor Shia LaBeouf for “relentless abuse” in a lawsuit filed Friday.

FKA Twigs accused LaBeouf of abusing her physically, emotionally and mentally throughout their almost one-year-long relationship in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to The York Times. FKA Twigs’ lawsuit included allegations of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, the outlet reported.

LaBeouf has not commented on the lawsuit filed by FKA Twigs, but did address the allegations of abuse in an email to The New York Times.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf said in an email to The New York Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.” (RELATED: REPORT: Actor Shia LaBeouf Charged With Petty Theft And Battery Following Physical Altercation)

FKA Twigs told the outlet that she wanted to come forward about her alleged experience with LaBeouf in order to show how someone like the actor could be stuck in a cycle of abusing others.

“I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” FKA Twigs said in a statement to The New York Times.

LaBeouf claimed the allegations from FKA Twigs and another ex-girlfriend were not true.

“Many of these allegations are not true,” LaBeouf told The New York Times in an email.

However, LaBeouf claimed he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend accused him of pinning her down on a bed and head-butted her enough that she bled, according to the outlet. FKA Twigs claimed LaBeouf allegedly kept a loaded gun by the bed and that she was scared to the use the bathroom at night, in the article published by The New York Times.