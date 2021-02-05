Pro Football Focus Ranks Spencer Rattler As The Best Returning Quarterback In College Football

Pro Football Focus thinks Oklahoma star Spencer Rattler is the best returning quarterback in college football.

PFF recently ranked the top 10 returning passers at the college level, and the man leading the offense in Norman was at the top of the list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

PFF wrote in part, “Rattler is the real deal. He should be the overwhelming early favorite to take home the 2021 Heisman and just might be the guy to end the winless College Football Playoff record for the Sooners next year.”

UNC’s Sam Howell was second.

Rattler is a bad dude on the football field. The man knows how to make plays, and there aren’t many who can keep up with him.

He’s a hell of an athlete, has an outstanding arm and can make literally any play Lincoln Riley needs him to.

Were there a couple rough patches for Oklahoma this past season? Without a doubt, but that often happens when breaking in a new QB.

Football isn’t an easy game to adapt to at the college level, and that’s especially true for quarterbacks.

Now, Spencer will gear up for his second year as the starting QB for the Sooners, and I absolutely expect him to set the field on fire.