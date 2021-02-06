HIGHLIGHTS: Illinois Embarrasses Wisconsin 75-60

Wisconsin dropped another embarrassing game Saturday to Illinois 75-60.

Going into the weekend matchup against the Fighting Illini, I said we needed to earn a tough win against a ranked opponent.

Instead of doing that, Illinois absolutely routed us.

We didn’t just look bad against the Fighting Illini. We looked like we didn’t belong on the same damn court. It’s that simple.

We went 4-24 from deep and got out rebounded 46-19. How the hell is that ever acceptable for Wisconsin basketball?

The answer is that it’s 100% not.

I truly do not understand this team. I don’t understand this basketball team at all. On paper, we should be able to beat everyone when we take the floor.

We’re loaded with talent and experience. Yet, we just can’t find ways to consistently get the job done. It makes no sense.

Right now, Wisconsin is 14-6, and I’m honestly not sure I’d bet on us making the Sweet 16. Don’t get it wrong. We have all the talent to win the whole damn thing, but we have no consistency.

Instead of dominating on a nightly basis, we now seem very beatable on a regular basis. That’s not where anyone wants to be.

I don’t know the answers, but we have to figure it out soon. Today’s game was simply not acceptable.