Paige VanZant Loses To Britain Hart In Her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Debut

Paige VanZant’s career in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship didn’t get off to a great start.

The former UFC star lost to Britain Hart late Friday night by decision during her debut down in Florida, and she took a brutal punch to the face during the bout. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that’s certainly not how VanZant wanted things to go, and that was a brutal punch to the face. She got lit up.

Did she hold her own? Sure, but we’re here to win. We’re not just here to hold our own.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I really don’t understand why VanZant is doing this. She doesn’t need money, she could work in entertainment and instead, she’s getting punched in the face without gloves.

Seems foolish to me, but she seems to enjoy it, which is just wild to me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

We’ll see if she bounces back, but it’s safe to say VanZant’s BKFC career isn’t off to the hot start we were all hoping for.