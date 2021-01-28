Paige VanZant Drops 2 Hype Photos Ahead Of Her BKFC Debut

Paige VanZant looks ready to roll for her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

The former UFC fighter is slated to fight Britain Hart Feb. 5 in Florida the Friday before the Super Bowl, and she looks like she’s ready to crack some skulls in the BKFC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

VanZant posted two Instagram photos of herself punching, and captioned the shots, “Beauty is BEAST!!!!!” You can take a look at them both below.

I’m incredibly curious to see what happens Feb. 5 when VanZant and Hart start trying to beat the living hell out of each other.

Seeing as how this is her first fight, I honestly have no idea what she’ll be capable of doing.

I’m still very much on the fence on whether or not bare knuckle fighting is a great career move for VanZant. Seems like potentially messing up your face isn’t a great idea.

Having said that, we’re past the point of no return, and she’s going to roll Feb. 5 against Britain Hart. Should be a ton of fun to see what happens and a great way to kick off a fun weekend!

Let us know in the comments what you think about VanZant fighting in the BKFC.