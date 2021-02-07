Ben Askren Says He’ll Be ‘The World’s Hero’ If He Beats Jake Paul

Ben Askren sounds ready to take out Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match.

Askren and the social media star will step into the ring April 17 to battle it out, and it sounds like the former UFC star is aware of the stakes. The whole world is riding with him! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’ll be the world’s hero if I beat up Jake Paul because nobody likes him,” Askren explained during a recent interview on the “Beauty & The Beast Podcast” with Kendra Lust (friend of the company) and UFC fighter Julian Marquez.

Askren also opened up about dealing with trolls online, and how a lot of people get a hell of a lot more courageous when they can hide behind anonymity and a keyboard!

“People will be petty, but when they can be anonymous they are like rabid dogs,” Askren explained. You can watch the full interview below.

I think I speak for everyone when I say I hope like hell Askren goes into the ring and just annihilates Jake Paul.

The kid is a social media star, and now he thinks he’s a star fighter because he managed to knock out Nate Robinson. Big deal.

Ben Askren is a trained MMA fighter, has many victories under his belt and has the stamina to go the distance. I’m praying this thing isn’t even close.

Go, Askren, go!

