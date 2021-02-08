Matt Schaub Is Selling His Massive Mansion For An Asking Price Of Nearly $5 Million

Retired NFL quarterback Matt Schaub is selling his absurd house.

According to Outkick, the former Falcons and Texans passer has put up his nearly 15,000 square foot mansion in Suwanee, GA on the market, and it’s a sight to behold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The real estate listing (which includes pictures) on RawRealEstateGroup.com reads as follows:

This grand custom home in sought-after River Club is perfectly situated on a rare double lot of 3.5+/- acres overlooking the golf course. Beautiful details throughout include oversized living spaces, detailed woodwork, cathedral ceilings & outdoor living rooms. The exquisite estate has all the luxurious amenities including gourmet kitchen w/large island, pizza oven, barrel vaulted primary suite on main, catering kitchen, custom bar, 19 seat theatre w/IMAX projection, 2 story wine cellar, outdoor spa w/two level waterfalls, Control 4 system & porte cohere w/4 car garage.

Folks, what are we all thinking about these details? I’m thinking that’s a hell of a mansion. Everything about it sounds insane.

According to the real estate listing, the house has a grand total of 10 bathrooms, six bedrooms and nine fireplaces.

I don’t want to sound harsh here, but who the hell needs nine fireplaces?

In case you were wondering how much money Schaub made during his time in the NFL, the number is north of $94 million.

For a guy who never really made much of an impact, that’s a whole hell of a lot of money!

We’ll see if he can find a buy, but no matter what, Schaub has one of the sickest pads I’ve ever seen.