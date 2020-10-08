REPORT: Christian McCaffrey Buys $7.5 Million Mansion

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey has reportedly bought a palace for himself.

According to Outkick, McCaffrey spent $7.5 million on a 11,000 sq. ft mansion in Mooresville, North Carolina. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The house reportedly has six bedrooms and an elevator! Check out photos of this beast in the Instagram post below.

A goal of mine in life has always been to live like a third world dictator, and that’s more or less the lifestyle you have after purchasing a palace like this one.

McCaffrey just can’t stop winning in life. The dude doesn’t know what it means to lose. He is dating a supermodel in Olivia Culpo, signed a huge extension heading into the season and now lives in one of the nicest houses that I’ve ever seen.

There’s doing well in life, and then there’s being Christian McCaffrey.

The best part about McCaffrey is that he comes off as a very regular guy. The dude has the vibe of a guy in a small town who owns a construction company and everyone loves.

He’s super chill, crushing life, not arrogant and everyone loves him. These days, it’s really hard to find someone like that.

Keep crushing life, Christian! It’s a ton of fun to watch.