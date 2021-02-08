Meghan Markle Skipping UK Trip With Prince Harry Due To COVID-19

Meghan Markle will reportedly skip the trip to the United Kingdom this summer with her husband Prince Harry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Neither Meghan [Markle] or [Prince] Harry have been vaccinated and travel plans are still very much up in the air,” author Omid Scobie shared about the Royals, according to Cosmopolitan.com. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“Meghan wouldn’t want to be away from Archie and it would be very tricky to factor a small child into their travels with all the restrictions that could potentially be in place,” Scobie added. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

Meghan Markle ‘won’t join Prince Harry for UK visit this summer because of Archie’ https://t.co/isltaKgOUl pic.twitter.com/gvMSeKBvrI — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 8, 2021

“It seems easier at this moment for Harry to do the trip solo,” the author continued. “But it is not Meghan’s intention to snub the family. If COVID wasn’t a factor, she would be there.”

Scobie said Harry is expected to make a trip to the U.K. for celebrations this year, including the unveiling of a statue at Kensington Palace dedicated to his late mom Princess Diana for what would have been her 60th birthday and Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

“No matter what has happened, the Queen will always remain close to Harry and Meghan,” he added. “She has a very special relationship with Archie and due to them all living in Windsor, was one of the royals to spend the most time with him as a baby.”

The Royals have reportedly stayed close during the pandemic with the help of Zoom calls.

“Archie loves being on Zoom calls with the family and the Queen has been enjoying those throughout lockdown,” Scobie said. “I’m sure Meghan will send the Queen some gorgeous flowers for her birthday and also get Archie to help her with the card.”