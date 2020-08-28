Prince Harry And Prince William Announce Plans To Honor Princess Diana On Her Birthday

Prince Harry and Prince William announced plans on Friday to honor their late mother, Princess Diana, next year on her birthday with a statue.

Kensington Palace offices shared that the statue to honor the late royal will finally be installed next summer on what would have been her 60th birthday, per People magazine.

Her sons released the rare joint statement which explained that the statue will be placed in the garden of her former home at Kensington Palace.

TRH meet with Gardener Sean Harkin who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore who knew The Princess from working here over 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/LPA9fUWp6i — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

It was “commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world,” the palace shared in a previous statement.

“The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess’s 60th birthday,” the statement added. “The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.”

According to the BBC, plans for the installation of the statue had to be put on hold earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement comes just three days ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the car crash in Paris that killed Princess Diana in 1997.