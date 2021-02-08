World

Authorities Investigating Mysterious Monolith That Appeared Near World Heritage Site In Turkey

A mysterious monolith has reportedly appeared in Turkey [Twitter/Screenshot/Public User Reuters]

Brianna Lyman Reporter
A mysterious monolith has reportedly surfaced in Turkey, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the object.

The roughly 10-foot tall metal monolith was found Friday in Sanliurfa province inscribed with the message “look at the sky, see the moon,” in old Trukish script, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The monolith was found near Gobekli Tepe, a UNESCO World Heritage site which is home to megalithic structures that date back to the 10th millennium B.C., according to the report.

Armed officers have scanned through CCTV footage to investigate any vehicles that may have dropped the object off, Turkish media reported Sunday, according to the AP.

Mysterious monoliths have appeared across the world in recent months, with the first sighting in rural Utah. Officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) were assisting the Division of Wildlife Resources by helicopter to count bighorn sheep when they spotted the shiny metal monolith, according to CNN. (RELATED: Man Claims To Have Witnessed Utah Desert Monolith’s Removal)

Just days later the monolith had vanished, according to authorities.

A similar looking monolith appears just days later in Romania, according to the Daily Mail. This monolith was found in Piatra Neamt near the Petrodava Dacian Fortress which was built sometime between 82 BC and AD 106, according to the report. The structure, however, disappeared just days later, Reuters reported.

A monolith then made yet another appearance in the U.S., finding itself in California, according to The Atascadero News.