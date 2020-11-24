Mysterious Monolith Found In Utah Desert

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) discovered a shiny metal monolith sticking straight up out of the ground in rural Utah last week.

Officers from the DPS Aero Bureau were assisting the Division of Wildlife Resources by helicopter last week to count bighorn sheep in the southeastern portion of the state when they spotted the shiny object, according to CNN.

The @UtahDPS helicopter was assisting the @UtahDWR in counting bighorn sheep in remote southern Utah Wednesday when the crew encountered something entirely ‘out of this world’…@KSL5TV #KSLTV #Utah Photojournalist: @Photog_Steve5 pic.twitter.com/f8P0fayDIS — Andrew Adams (@AndrewAdamsKSL) November 21, 2020

“One of the biologists is the one who spotted it and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it,” pilot Bret Hutchings said, according to KSL-TV. “He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘what.’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!'”

The crew circled back, and found the monolith sticking up from the ground in a red rock cove, according to KSL-TV. (RELATED: Pentagon Officially Releases US Navy Footage Of Three UFOs, Confirms Videos Are Real)

“I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet-high,” Hutchings said, according to KSL-TV. “We were kind of going around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.”

Hutchings told KSL-TV that it seemed as though it was planted there and was likely man made.

“I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big (2001: A Space Odyssey) fan,” he said.

The Utah DPS said that “it is illegal to install structures of art without authorization on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you’re from.”

They would also not disclose the area because if visitors attempted to visit the area “there is a significant possibility they may become stranded and require rescue.”