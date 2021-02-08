Watch The Super Bowl Preview For The Upcoming Action Movie ‘Nobody’

A new preview for “Nobody” has dropped, and the movie looks great.

The plot of the film starring Bob Odenkirk, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A man is targeted by a ruthless drug lord after he helps a woman being harassed by a group of men.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The promo that aired Sunday night during the Super Bowl promises plenty of action and insanity. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks great, and I’ve thought that ever since I saw the first preview. Odenkirk doesn’t exactly give off the vibe of an action star, but it looks like he’ll pull it off.

He went from “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” to making an action movie about a man embracing his dark past.

There’s also something inherently badass about characters who seemingly live normal lives but are really good at killing people.

“A History of Violence” is a classic example of a movie that fits that mold, but there are plenty of others. Now, it looks like “Nobody” will be a more fun and lighthearted take on the tale.

You can catch “Nobody” starting April 2. It looks like it’s going to be a great movie.