The Oatly Super Bowl LV Commercial Might Be The Weirdest Thing You Ever Watch

The Oatly Super Bowl LV commercial takes the award for weirdest super bowl commercial ever made — maybe.

The entire commercial that aired Sunday is just Oatly’s CEO Toni Petersson singing a song about his company’s oat milk.

WATCH:

It starts as a zoomed-in video of Petersson singing, but as the camera zooms out we see the CEO playing a keyboard. A glass of Oatly’s goat milk sits next to him on the keyboard. (RELATED: Tom Brady And Rob Gronkowski Team Up For Super Bowl Ad That Suggests Reason Behind Star QB Ending Up In Florida)

Not only is the video weird in itself, but the lyrics of the song are also bizarre.

“It’s like milk,” Petersson begins the song. “But for humans.”

“Wow! No cow!” he repeatedly sings in the video.

That is the entirety of Oatly’s commercial, which lasted for 30 seconds.

So a 30 second Super Bowl LV ad went for $5,600,000, according to data from Super Bowl Tours. It’s unclear if that is how much Oatly paid for this specific ad spot, but that still seems like a crazy amount of money to pay for such a weird, simple ad.

I guess it kind of worked because here we are, discussing Oatly. Though I’m not sure how many people will switch to oat milk from regular milk after seeing this Super Bowl ad.