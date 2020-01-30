Bud Light Releases 2 Post Malone Super Bowl Ads

Post Malone will star in two Super Bowl ads for Bud Light.

Both commercials have already hit the web with the American-born superstar musician, and they're both pretty entertaining.

Instead of the traditional Bud Light vibe, they both focus more on Bud Light Seltzer. Give them both a watch below.

While I might not be a seltzer guy at all (feel free to try to change my mind Bud Light), I’m a Post Malone fan.

That man knows how to move the needle, and he’s entertaining as all hell. Everything he touches tends to turn to gold.

It’s also a genius idea by Bud Light to use Posty to promote their new seltzer. He’s a worldwide famous brand, and he’s tied closely to the beer already.

Nobody thinks of Post Malone and seltzer in the same sentence. That’s why there’s nobody better to break down the barrier than him.

If Posty is willing to drink some Bud Light Seltzer, then you best believe other guys out there will too. That’s just a fact.

Make sure to keep checking back for more Super Bowl commercials when we have them.