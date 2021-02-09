Iowa State Football Coach Matt Campbell Agrees To An Extension Through The 2028 Season

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a huge contract extension.

The Cyclones announced late Monday afternoon that Campbell has agreed to an extension through the 2028 season with the program.

Financial details on his deal aren’t known at this time.

This is a very smart move by Iowa State. Campbell is one of the best coaches in the country, he has options to leave and ISU would be hard pressed to find a replacement nearly as great.

When you have a great coach, you do whatever is necessary to keep him around. That’s especially true when the coach has elevated the program to new heights.

The Cyclones went 9-3 in 2020, and that’s about as good as it’s going to get in Ames. The Big 12 program isn’t a traditional power, and going 8-4 or 9-3 is a great place for the Cyclones to be.

Campbell has turned them into a program that consistently wins, and he’s now inked a monster extension.

All the way around, it’s a winning situation for everyone involved.