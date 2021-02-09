President Joe Biden Says He Will Not Watch Impeachment Trial

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he will not be watching the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, noting he has bigger things to worry about.

“I am not,” he said when asked whether he would watch the trial. “Look, I told you before I tell people that I have a job. My job is to keep people. We have already lost over 450,000 people and we could lose a whole lot more if we don’t act and act decisively and quickly. A lot of people, as I have said before, children are going to bed hungry. A lot of families are food insecure. They are in trouble. That’s my job.”

“The Senate has their job and they are about to begin it and I am sure they are going to conduct themselves well. And that’s all I am going to have to say about impeachment.”

Biden has refrained from commenting on the trial since taking office. (RELATED: Here’s The Schedule For Trump’s Impeachment Trial)

Following the Capitol riot, Biden said the decision to move forward with impeachment was up to Congress and that he was “focused” on his job.

“What Congress decides to do is for them to decide, but they’re going to have to be ready to hit the ground running because when Kamala and I are sworn in we’re going to be introducing immediately significant pieces of legislation,” he said.

Biden later said in a statement that Trump incited the insurrection and that Congress must hold those involved “accountable.”

“Last week, we saw an unprecedented assault on our democracy. It was carried out by political extremists and domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump. It was an armed insurrection against the United States of America. And those responsible must be held accountable.”

In a brief interview with CNN, Biden said the trial “has to happen” just days after assuming office.