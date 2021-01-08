Biden Stays Neutral On Impeachment: ‘That’s A Decision For Congress’

President-elect Joe Biden remained neutral on the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump on Friday, saying it is a decision Congress must make for itself.

Biden made the comments Friday in response to questions from reporters following his announcement of new economic cabinet members. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump as early as Monday. Democrats and many Republicans argue the president incited the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"I've thought for a long, long time that President Trump wasn't fit to hold the job. That's why I ran," Biden said. "What Congress decides to do is for them to decide, but they're going to have to be ready to hit the ground running because when Kamala and I are sworn in we're going to be introducing immediately significant pieces of legislation."

“That’s a decision for Congress to make. I’m focused on my job,” he added when asked again.

Pence has made no indication that he intends to move with the cabinet to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment, meaning Democrats may move forward with impeachment.

Trump's presidency has been reeling in the wake of Wednesday's events, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying Biden's victory.

Trump’s administration has also seen a spate of resignations since Wednesday, including former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.