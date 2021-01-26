Report: Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Production To Get Underway In April

Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” Season 3 will reportedly get underway early, as soon as April.

Production on the highly-anticipated Lucasfilm series will reportedly start April 5, 2021, in Los Angeles, according to the Film [and] Television Industry Alliance in a post published Monday. The post was noted by ComingSoon.net.

A summary about the project read, “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.” (RELATED: First Trailer For Star Wars Episode IX Released)

It comes following the conclusion of an eight-episode Season 2 of the popular Star Wars series on the streaming site more than 2 months ago. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

The Jon Favreau created series first hit the streaming site in November 2019. Season 2 brought back such stars of the show as Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow and Nick Nolte.

There is no word yet on who will be joining the cast for Season 3, but the surprise appearance of Timothy Olyphant in Season 2 surely has fans excited for the next season.