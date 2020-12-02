Pedro Pascal Says Nicholas Cage Inspired 1 Of His Scenes In ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Pedro Pascal apparently channeled a bit of Nicholas Cage in “Wonder Woman 1984.”

The highly-anticipated sequel starring Gal Gadot is set to hit HBO Max and theaters Christmas Day, and excitement for the film couldn’t be higher. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm)

After months and months of chaos because of coronavirus, we’re finally getting “Wonder Woman 1984” in a few weeks.

Well, Pascal is trying to get people even more amped. In an Entertainment Weekly profile, it was revealed by the star actor that Cage inspired one of his scenes.

EW wrote the following:

‘With Wonder Woman, [Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig] are doing the action, baby, and I’m doing the schm-acting!” he says, hilariously elongating that final syllable. ‘I am hamming it up!’ (Indeed, Pascal reveals Cage inspired his performance in one particular scene.)

I’m going to see “Wonder Woman 1984” no matter what happens, but I love the fact the hype only continues to grow.

Send my anticipation through the roof! Entertain me!

I don’t even know what the hell “schm-acting” means, but I’m here for it. I’m all in on Pascal’s performance.

I haven’t seen a single frame of the movie or any of his scenes, and I don’t need to. I’ve bought in 100%. Inject it into my veins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

I am super amped to see what we get with “Wonder Woman 1984.” The first one was the best superhero movie since “The Dark Knight” saga with Christian Bale.

Now, Gadot and company are returning for another run. Make sure to check it out starting December 25!

P.S.: While we’re talking about Nicolas Cage, let’s take a moment to remember when he dropped arguably the greatest interview quote ever.

H/T: BroBible