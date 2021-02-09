SECURITY CAM: Judge Takes Down Man After Getting Attacked During Hearing

Security camera footage out of a Mississippi courtroom captured the kind of drama “Law & Order” could only dream of.

On January 7, in Pike County Justice Court, a man was at a court appearance for a domestic violence charge. When the man’s emotions flared, he was able to fling a stack of paper and other objects in the direction of Judge Aubrey Rimes. (RELATED: Portland Rioters Attack Federal Courthouse With Molotovs On New Year’s Eve)

With security guards struggling, the judge rose from his chair and took down the man himself.

WATCH:

