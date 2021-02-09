Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes had nothing but respect and love for each other in a brief exchange caught on film at the end of Super Bowl LV at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

“Respect,” NFL Films tweeted Tuesday, along with a clip of Patrick Mahomes and his teammate Travis Kelce sharing “love to [Tom] Brady after his 7th ring” win. The Buccaneers handily beat the Chiefs 31-9 in the super bowl last Sunday.

In the video, we see the Tampa Bay QB and Chiefs’ star QB embrace after the game. And since the two were mic’d up, we catch the words they share with each other after a hard fought battle. (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

“Hey, you’re a legend, man,” Mahomes can be overheard telling Brady. “Congrats, man.”

The Bucs QB, who had just won his 7th super bowl responded, “You’re a stud, bro. Let’s keep in touch.”

“Yeah, for sure,” Mahomes replied.

The Chiefs’ star tight end was also caught on film showing some love to legendary QB.

“Hi big guy, I had a feeling you’d figure it out,” Kelce said to Brady. “Congratulations, big guy. You’re unbelievable.”

“That’s you, big guy,” Kelce added. “That’s you. Congrats on seven, man.”