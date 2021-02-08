Gisele Bundchen Gushes About Tom Brady And Buccaneers After ‘Incredible Team Win’

Gisele Bundchen gushed about husband Tom Brady as she praised the entire Buccaneers team after an “incredible team win” following Super Bowl LV.

“Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!!” the 40-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model captioned her post on Instagram Monday, along with several snaps of her and the family celebrating Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

“A lot of people didn’t believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible,” she added. “Congratulations my love!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally,” Bundchen continued. “I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet.” (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

The super model went on to explain how “challenging” the year has been for Brady, especially with the Buccaneers star QB “putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates” after leaving the New England Patriots for the Bucs in the 2020 season.

“Waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be,” Gisele shared, as she credited her husband with working with the new coaching staff “with respect and grace.”

“I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball,” she added. “Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season).”