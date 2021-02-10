Biden Admin Responds To Mark Cuban National Anthem Ban, Says ‘Country’ Hasn’t ‘Lived Up To Our Highest Ideals’

President Joe Biden’s administration responded to a question about Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s national anthem ban and said the country hasn’t “lived up to our highest ideals.”

“Well, I haven’t spoken with the president about the decision by Mark Cuban on the Dallas Mavericks or … the national anthem,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shared Wednesday. “But I know he’s incredibly proud to be an American, and has great respect for the anthem, and all that represents, especially for our men and women serving in uniform around the world.”

“He’d also say that, of course, that part of pride in our country means recognizing moments where we as a country haven’t lived up to our highest ideals, which is often, and at times, what people are speaking to when they take action at sporting events,” she added. (RELATED: REPORT: The Dallas Mavericks Have Stopped Playing The National Anthem During Pre-Game)

“And it means respecting the rights of people, granted to them the Constitution to peacefully protest,” Psaki continued. “That’s why he ran for president in the first place and that’s what he’s focused on doing every day.”

Cuban confirmed Tuesday that the Mavericks would no longer play “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of their games. Not long after the NBA announced that all teams will play the national anthem before games during the season.

“NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass: ‘With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,'” ESPN reporter Shams Charania tweeted.

Cuban reversed his decision following Bass’s statement and announced that the Mavericks would resume playing the anthem before their games.