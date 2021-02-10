Charisma Carpenter Accuses Joss Whedon Of Creating ‘Hostile’ And ‘Toxic’ Environment On Set

Charisma Carpenter has accused Joss Whedon of creating a “hostile” and “toxic” environment on the set of his two TV series.

The 50-year-old actress wrote in a lengthy post on social media Wednesday that Whedon “abused his power on numerous occasions while working on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel,” as reported by The Wrap.

“While he found his misconduct amusing, it only severed to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers,” Carpenter wrote. “The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively.”

Carpenter also accused the director of calling her “fat” when she was four months pregnant. She explained that in a closed-door meeting with Whedon regarding her pregnancy, the director allegedly asked if she was “going to keep it.” In doing so he “manipulatively weaponized” “womanhood and faith,” the Carpenter claimed.

“These memories and more have weighed on my soul like bricks for nearly half of my life,” she added. “I wish I had said something sooner … I muted myself in shame and conditioned silence.”

Carpenter tagged the post with “#StandWithRayFisher” in support of actor Ray Fisher who has spoken out against the Hollywood director. Fisher accused Whedon of alleged “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of “Justice League” in 2017. (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Accuses Joss Whedon Of ‘Gross, Abusive’ Behavior On Set)

Shortly after Carpenter’s tweet surfaced, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a message on Instagram about working with Whedon.

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” the 43-year-old actress wrote. “I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

“But I stand with all the survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out,” Gellar’s post added.