‘At Least You’re Not A Cat’: Congressman’s Zoom Video Shows His Face Upside Down

Republican Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer’s Zoom video showed his face upside down in a House Financial Services Committee meeting video on Wednesday.

Emmer requested time to speak and his face on the Zoom call appeared to show his face upside down, video shows. Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters interrupted Emmer, asking him to suspend and inquiring if he was alright.

“You’re upside down Tom,” one man said in the video. Emmer responded, “I don’t know how to fix that.”

Someone said, “at least you’re not a cat” and another added, “You’re going viral Tom.”

“Is this a metaphor?” someone asked during the video. (RELATED: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Suspended From New Yorker For Showing Penis During Zoom Call)

“I don’t know, but he’s upside down,” one woman responded in the video.

Waters allowed Emmer to continue after he corrected his video.

A lawyer on a Tuesday Zoom call in a virtual court proceeding on Tuesday accidentally used a face filter that showed his face as a cat. The lawyer said he wasn’t a cat.

Emmer tweeted a picture of his face upside down, saying “I am not a cat” while others tweeted about Emmer’s Zoom mishap.

