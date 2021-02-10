‘I Think Your Mic Is In Your Breasts’: Whoopi Goldberg Stops ‘The View’ As Joy Behar’s Mic Falls Down Her Shirt

Whoopi Goldberg stopped co-host Joy Behar midway through a Wednesday segment of “The View” to inform her that her mic had fallen into her breasts.

Goldberg and Behar were discussing couples’ therapy when Behar’s voice began to come through the mic as if it were echoing or far away. Goldberg quickly identified the problem. (RELATED: Joy Behar Says Rand Paul, Lindsey Graham Wouldn’t Convict Trump ‘If He Threw Them Off A Roof’)

“Well, I’m on record saying that couples’ therapy does not work. Maybe it works before you get married and you have a few things to iron out, but after the horse is out of the barn, all it becomes is a bitching session about what’s wrong with the other person and then you say things, like, ‘He’s not a generous lover,’ and don’t think that that doesn’t stay in his head permanently, OK?” Behar said, voice echoing.

“I have to tell you I think your mic is in your breasts,” Goldberg interrupted, as Behar began to speak again. “I think your mic is down in your breasts.”

Behar immediately reached into the front of her shirt, attempting to fish it out.

“I could hear you, but it was interesting,” Goldberg said, while co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Sara Haines laughed.

Behar, who has been broadcasting from home for months, called for her husband to help.

“Oh my gosh. You should have Steve come fix it. That’s another kind of couples therapy. That’s a special kind of therapy to have Steve get her mic from her boobs. I’m into that,” McCain laughed.

“I’ll tell you something. If you can have a husband like mine who would come running to you to pull the thing out of your boobs, you don’t need couples’ therapy,” Behar replied.

The segment concluded with a return to the topic of therapy. “I’m glad your boobs are okay. I mean. I’ve done therapy for myself … I don’t know, like, Ben and I’s therapy now is him letting me sleep,” McCain said.