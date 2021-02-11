Bumble CEO Joins Short List Of Billionaire Women

Whitney Wolfe Herd, the CEO of the dating app Bumble, joined a select group of women who have a net worth of more than $1 billion dollars, the Miami Herald reported Thursday.

Today, @Bumble becomes a public company. This is only possible thanks to the more than 1.7 billion first moves made by brave women on our app — and the pioneering women who paved the way for us in the business world. To everyone who made today possible: Thank you. #BumbleIPO ???????? pic.twitter.com/OMLNGNvECB — Whitney Wolfe Herd (@WhitWolfeHerd) February 11, 2021



Herd’s company, which was founded in 2014, opened on the New York Stock exchange at $76 on its Initial Public Offering (IPO) debut. She became the youngest woman to take a company public, according to Yahoo Finance.

“It’s pretty surreal. And it really is a moment to celebrate. We’re excited to hopefully have this record be broken soon, we are very excited to cheer on the next woman who beats this record,” Herd told Fortune magazine when asked how it felt to be the youngest woman to take a company public.

Herd has joined the ranks of other female self-made billionaires like Oprah Winfrey and Little Caesars co-founder Marian Ilitch, Forbes reported.

“This is not the year any of us could have imagined. I’m just honored and humbled to be able to do it with a team that was able to tune in from around the globe,” she told Fortune.

Herd was only 25-years-old when she started Bumble Inc. in 2014, the Miami Herald reported. She had previously worked at Tinder, before launching her own dating app.