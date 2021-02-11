HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Nebraska 61-48, Badgers Improve To 15-6

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 15-6 with a Wednesday night win over Nebraska.

Coming into the game, I said the Badgers had to absolutely roll the Cornhuskers. Nebraska isn’t good, and we needed to get back on the right path. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the Badgers took care of business and earned a 61-48 win.

While it wasn’t pretty, a win is still a win, especially in the Big 10. There’s no such thing as an easy win in the B1G.

Seeing as how 11 teams from the conference might end up making March Madness, every single game is a war.

We went to Lincoln, and fought like hell for a tough win. While I would have preferred Wisconsin to blow out the Cornhuskers, at this point, I’ll simply take a win for the Badgers.

It just can’t ever be easy with this team. That much is for sure. It’s always a boxing match no matter who we play.

Even against an outclassed Nebraska team, it was still much closer than it should have been. I guess I should just be happy with the win, but fans are always wanting more!

Now, the Badgers turn our sights on Michigan this Sunday. Let’s get after it!