The Big 10 Currently Has 9 Teams In ESPN’s March Madness Bracketology

The Big 10 is currently expected to send more than half the conference to March Madness.

As of this moment, there are nine B1G teams in the latest ESPN bracketology projections from Joe Lunardi.

Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Indiana and Minnesota are all in the field.

Penn State and Maryland are in the first eight teams out of the field. That means there’s a very real chance the B1G could send 11 of its 14 teams to March Madness.

People love knocking the Big 10 for reasons I’ll never understand, but the numbers speak for themselves. We have 14 teams, and 11 of them are on the cusp of making the tournament.

That’s simply insane. Has 78.5% of a major conference ever made March Madness? There’s no way in hell that’s ever happened, right?

As for Wisconsin, we need to bump ourselves up from being a five seed. That’s simply not going to get the job done for anyone.

It’s a three seed or bust for the Badgers, and we still have a lot of work to do in order to get there.

Every week is a war in the B1G, and the fact we might send up to 11 teams is proof of that fact. What will the critics say now?