The Jaguars Hire Former Iowa Coach Chris Doyle

Former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Doyle left the Hawkeyes after he was accused of racially insensitive behavior by multiple players, which he denied, and he’s now landed in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Iowa players are sharing stories about racially charged treatment they received from strength coach Chris Doyle. Doyle is the highest paid strength coach in the country. https://t.co/KtVwvlwH9o — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 6, 2020

According to NFL.com, the deal to bring Doyle to Jacksonville was finalized Thursday. He will be the director of sports performance for the Jags. He previously worked with Meyer at the college level.

Meyer told the media in part about the hiring, “I vetted him thoroughly, along with our general manager [Trent Baalke] and owner [Shad Khan]. Feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position. So we vetted him thoroughly. Sports performance is going to be a high, high priority.”

Urban Meyer: Jaguars vetted hire of former Iowa assistant Chris Doyle ‘thoroughly’https://t.co/yk7FivnLO1 pic.twitter.com/ZJcsTB1muD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 11, 2021

This is a really interesting decision from Meyer. He’s never coached in the NFL and he needs great coaches around him. That’s just a fact. That’s the nature of the beast.

Doyle is a great strength and conditioning coach, and I have no doubt he’ll be great as the director of sports performance.

Time for the truth: pic.twitter.com/aBeVbtfvc4 — Terrance Pryor (@Tpryor51) June 6, 2020

Having said that, he didn’t leave Iowa on great terms at all. Again, he was accused of racially insensitive behavior and it turned into absolute chaos for the program.

It’s interesting that Meyer decided to let Doyle hitch his wagon to the Jags given how he left Iowa.

This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye Football program: pic.twitter.com/ckEH39QVki — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

Of course, that’s a decision the Jags had to make and they did. Now, we’ll see if it pays off.