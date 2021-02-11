‘Martyrs For Democracy’: Pelosi Says Dems Will Give Congressional Gold Medal To Officers Who Defended Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that House Democrats will offer the Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police officers who defended the Capitol from pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6.

“It’s been such a sad time for us,” Pelosi said. “But as we see what is being presented, we also see the extraordinary valor of the Capitol Police who risked and gave their lives to save our Capitol, our democracy, our lives.”

Pelosi praised the officers for their sacrifice and courage, calling them “martyrs for our democracy.”

"They're martyrs for our democracy … that is why I'm putting forth a resolution introducing legislation to pay tribute to the Capitol Police and other law enforcement personnel for protecting the Capitol by giving them a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can bestow," Pelosi announced.

“We must never forget the sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick, Officer Howard Liebengood, MDP Officer Jeffrey Smith and the more than 50 USCP who sustained serious injuries, or the courage of the heroes such as Officer Eugene Goodman,” Pelosi continued.

Sicknick passed away one day following the Jan. 6 riot. He was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher while physically engaging with the rioters.

Goodman diverted rioters away from the Senate Chamber during the riot. Recently a video was released by House impeachment managers showing him saving Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney from the mob as well.

“The service of the Capitol Police force that day brings honor to our democracy,” Pelosi said. “Their accepting of this award brings luster to this medal.”

Pelosi did not reveal the timeline for presenting this award. However, over 140 officers were injured during the riot, according to The Hill. Pelosi vowed to “never forget” their service.

“We must always remember their sacrifice and stay vigilant against what I said before … the silent artillery of time,” Pelosi continued. “We will never forget.”