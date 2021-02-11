Pelosi Interrupts Reporter, Says She Won’t Answer Questions About Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi interrupted a reporter on Thursday and said she won’t answer questions regarding former President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

A reporter began asking Pelosi about the impeachment trial in the Senate during Pelosi’s press conference before she interrupted him, video shows.

“May I just, may I just, before you spend any more time on it, I have not said anything, you haven’t heard me talk about impeachment in the past weeks leading up to this,” Pelosi said, interrupting the reporter. “They are making the case.” (RELATED: Pelosi Shuts Down Reporter For Asking About Trump Senate Trial Witnesses)

WATCH:

“I’m not going to be responding to what happened yesterday or what might happen today except to salute them for the excellence of what they had presented and how proud we are of them. So I won’t be answering any questions,” Pelosi said.

The House voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump a second time, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection.” A mob broke into the Capitol building on Jan. 6 during a protest which turned into a riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

Mobsters overcame Capitol Police, broke into the Capitol and infiltrated Pelosi’s office during the riot.

Convicting Trump requires 67 Senate votes, including 17 Republican votes, The Hill reported. The trial is scheduled to take the weekend and may conclude at the beginning of next week.

Pelosi picked nine Democratic impeachment managers to present the case in the Senate, according to The New York Times.

