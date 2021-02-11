REPORT: The Seahawks Aren’t Happy With Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly not very happy with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson appeared on Dan Patrick’s show Tuesday, and talked about how he doesn’t know if he’s available on the trade market or not, and much more. Well, his media hits are apparently not making the franchise happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Russell Wilson on if he thinks teams have called the #Seahawks about trading for him: “Yeah I definitely believe that they’ve gotten calls for sure.” pic.twitter.com/LYA5JVxOvr — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 9, 2021

“A source told me that the Seahawks management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media,” Dan Patrick said Wednesday.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“A source told me that the #Seahawks management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media” “You wonder if they’re going to be able to co-exist… the current situation is unsustainable. That’s what I was told.” pic.twitter.com/OOrP4oMM3Z — Rob Staton (@robstaton) February 10, 2021

You know what Russell Wilson should tell the Seahawks if they’re not happy? To either get over it or move the hell off of him.

Wilson is arguably a top three player at his position in the NFL, and the Seahawks have surrounded him with junk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Yet, Wilson has remained a good soldier and kept his frustration pretty limited. All of a sudden, he does on DP’s show and all hell reportedly breaks loose.

The Seahawks do know that he is the heart and soul of the team, right? They have no leverage here. None at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Either get him some help or let him go free. This isn’t hard to figure out.