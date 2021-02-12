Brad Paisley’s New Song ‘Off Road’ Is Pretty Solid

Brad Paisley’s new song “Off Road” is out, and it’s absolutely straight fire!

Paisley is one of the most famous faces in the country music industry, but it feels like it’s been a minute or two since he dropped a great banger. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, buckle up because “Off Road” is great. Give it a listen below.

I’m a huge fan of Brad Paisley. Back in fall of 2010, I went to a concert of his in Montana, and I thought it was the best show I’d ever seen.

He’s the definition of a true showman. He knows how to work the crowd, rock on the guitar and when he’s bringing his A-game, there are few who can compete.

I think Paisley would also agree his music isn’t exactly what it used to be. That’s okay. It happens to a lot of artists, but “Off Road” feels like old school Paisley.

It feels like he has his fastball back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley)

Is it a song about badass women? For sure. Will that bother some people? I have no idea, but that’s their problem if it does.

I’m just glad Paisley is back to throwing straight heat. Country music is simply better when he’s releasing great new songs. That’s a fact!