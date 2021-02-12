Colin Cowherd Gives Another Health Update, Says He’s At 90% After Suffering A Blood Clot

Colin Cowherd is quickly recovering from the serious medical situation that has kept him off TV this week.

Cowherd revealed Tuesday that he hasn’t appeared on his show “The Herd” all week because he suffered a blood clot last weekend and needed to be hospitalized. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd)

Late Thursday afternoon, the famous sports pundit released a Twitter video announcing that he’s at about 90% right now, and he appeared to be in very high spirits.

You can give it a watch below.

This is obviously the update we were all hoping for, and it’s great news for Cowherd and his family. When he didn’t appear on air to start the week without any explanation, people were understandably confused.

Then, he dropped a massive bomb when he revealed that he had ended up in the ER with a blood clot. It sounded like a very serious situation.

Just got one of the best phone calls of my life. It was Charles Barkley, checking on my health. I’m not going to repeat it but he was on speaker and my wife almost spit out her coffee. Thanks to all of you for the thoughtful messages. Back VERY soon. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 10, 2021

Now, Cowherd sounds like he’s on the fast track to returning to “The Herd” and being at 100% with his health.

It’s also pretty damn cool that the Chargers hooked him up with some gear and a signed ball. Cowherd looked like a kid in a candy shop holding that ball from Justin Herbert. You love to see that kind of excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Herbert (@justinherbert)

Hopefully, he’s back ASAP. Cowherd is one of the best guys on TV, and you hate to see a guy like him struggle with health issues.