‘He Is Done’: Amy Klobuchar Predicts The End Of Trump As A Force In Republican Politics

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar predicted that former President Donald Trump is “done” as a force in future GOP politics.

Klobuchar appeared on “Fox News Sunday” directly after Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace that Trump would still be, as Wallace put it, a “viable and important force in Republican politics.”

“Is he?” Wallace asked.

WATCH:

“No,” Klobuchar said flatly. “And that’s because, and you can see where the numbers are with how he’s doing, what people think of him across the country, I say no.”

“One, as [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell points out, there’s a lot of other investigations going about this man,” she continued. “Two, the American people have now seen clear out what he did. He violated his oath of office in what [Republican Wyoming Rep.] Liz Cheney called the greatest betrayal of a president’s oath of office in history, and those memories and those police officers’ screams will be forever etched in the memories of Americans. He is done.”

With the help of seven Republicans, the Senate voted 57-43 on Saturday in favor of convicting Trump on the single charge of inciting an insurrection, 10 short of the 67 needed. (RELATED: ‘This Is Not Over’: Larry Hogan Predicts Criminal Charges For Trump)

Graham called Trump the GOP’s “most vibrant member” during an earlier appearance on the show.

“The Trump movement is alive and well,” Graham told Wallace. “People believe that he brought change to Washington policy-wise that was long overdue. All I can say is that the most potent force in the Republican Party is President Trump. We need Trump plus.”